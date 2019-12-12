Menu

highway webcams

DriveBC’s highway webcam network grows by 30 cameras, 71 more views

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:50 pm
A view of road conditions along Highway 3 in the South Okanagan on Thursday from the Mt. Kobau webcam.
A view of road conditions along Highway 3 in the South Okanagan on Thursday from the Mt. Kobau webcam. DriveBC

Thirty new cameras and 71 more views have been added to DriveBC’s network of highway webcams.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the news on Thursday, stating the new cameras can help people better prepare when it comes to travelling throughout the province.

According to the ministry, the webcams offer real-time images of hundreds of locations throughout B.C., with 457 highway cameras delivering 873 views.

“DriveBC webcam locations are assessed based on need, identified either by residents, contractors or weather experts,” the ministry said in a press release.

“The program works to maintain its network of existing cameras placed at strategic locations throughout the province.”

A view of road conditions at Highway 99 at 80th Street on Thursday.
A view of road conditions at Highway 99 at 80th Street on Thursday. DriveBC

Some of DriveBC’s new webcams include:

  • Delta: Highway 99 at 80th Street, looking west and east. This camera was brought in by popular request from travellers so they can see the scale of traffic during air shows in the area.
  • Fort St. John: Cecil Lake Road at 243rd Road, looking east.
  • Horne Lake on Vancouver Island: Highway 19 at Horne Lake Road, looking north, south, west and east.
  • Mt. Kobau in the South Okanagan: Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, looking west and east.
  • Port McNeill: Highway 19 at Campbell Way, looking west and east.

To visit DriveBC, click here.

Traffic, BC, Ministry of Transportation, drivebc, Webcams, Highway Cameras, highway webcams
