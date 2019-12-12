Menu

Politics

Scheer steps down: A brief timeline of his career on Parliament Hill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2019 1:49 pm
Andrew Scheer announces resignation as Conservative leader: FULL speech
WATCH: Andrew Scheer announces resignation as Conservative leader

Andrew Scheer has announced he will resign as Conservative leader as soon as a replacement is chosen.

Here’s a brief timeline of his career on Parliament Hill:

June 28, 2004:
Scheer is elected to Parliament at the age of 25, representing the Saskatchewan riding of Regina-Qu’Apelle. He was born in Ottawa, but finished up his undergraduate degree in the Prairie province. He is re-elected in 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015.

Scheer jokes he's 'first person in Canadian history' to get more votes than a Trudeau
Scheer jokes he’s ‘first person in Canadian history’ to get more votes than a Trudeau

June 2, 2011:
Scheer is elected Speaker of the House of Commons at the age of 32 — the youngest person ever to hold the post.

Sept. 13, 2016:
Scheer gives up his caucus position as Opposition House leader as he prepares to join the Conservative leadership race.

Regina area MP Andrew Scheer resigns as Opposition House Leader, may seek Conservative leadership
Regina area MP Andrew Scheer resigns as Opposition House Leader, may seek Conservative leadership

Sept. 28, 2016:
Scheer files his paperwork to run for the Conservative leadership. He is the sixth official candidate to join the race.

May 27, 2017:
Scheer is elected as leader of the Conservative party, barely beating out Maxime Bernier after more than a dozen rounds of voting.

Andrew Scheer wins Conservative leadership race
Andrew Scheer wins Conservative leadership race

Oct. 21, 2019:
The Conservatives under Scheer boost the number of seats following a federal election but fail to form government. Scheer frames the loss as a symbolic victory, but a number of Conservatives call for his resignation. He insists he will stay on pending a mandatory leadership review set for April 2020.

Dec. 12, 2019:
Scheer announces he will resign as party leader, saying he can no longer give the Conservative party his all. He says he’ll stay on until the party chooses his replacement.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
