Crime

Minivan full of hockey equipment stolen in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 12, 2019 3:48 pm
Guelph police say a minivan full of hockey equipment was stolen early Thursday morning.
Guelph police say a minivan full of hockey equipment was stolen early Thursday morning. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

One of every hockey mom’s worst nightmares has come true for a Guelph woman.

Police reported that a minivan full of equipment was stolen from her driveway early Thursday morning near Auden and Grange roads in Guelph’s east end.

They said the woman awoke at around 4 a.m. to the sound of her dog barking and found that her 2016 red Dodge Caravan was being driven away.

READ MORE: Guelph man facing terror charges denied bail

Police said two sets of youth hockey equipment were in the van along with some adult equipment including skates, a stick and a helmet. A yellow and grey Guelph Predators ringette jersey was also reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7453. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph police are reminding the community to lock their vehicles, keep any valuables out of sight, and never leave a key inside the vehicle.

