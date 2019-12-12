Minivan full of hockey equipment stolen in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

One of every hockey mom’s worst nightmares has come true for a Guelph woman.

Police reported that a minivan full of equipment was stolen from her driveway early Thursday morning near Auden and Grange roads in Guelph’s east end.

They said the woman awoke at around 4 a.m. to the sound of her dog barking and found that her 2016 red Dodge Caravan was being driven away.

Police said two sets of youth hockey equipment were in the van along with some adult equipment including skates, a stick and a helmet. A yellow and grey Guelph Predators ringette jersey was also reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7453. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

Guelph police are reminding the community to lock their vehicles, keep any valuables out of sight, and never leave a key inside the vehicle.