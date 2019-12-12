Guelph man facing terror charges denied bail

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man facing two terrorism charges was denied bail on Thursday and will remain in custody.

Last Friday, the RCMP announced Ikar Mao, 22, had been charged with one count of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and one count of leaving Canada to participate in the activities of a terrorist group.

Each of these charges, which are rarely laid in Canada, carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

A bail hearing was held Wednesday and Justice G. Paul Renwick of the Ontario Court of Justice issued the ruling Thursday.

Many details of the case cannot be reported at this time due to a publication ban.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Louise Savard told reporters last Friday that Mao is accused of being part of the Islamic State group.

Savard also said Mao had stood trial in Turkey on similar charges pursued by Turkish authorities this summer. She provided few details regarding the charges he faced in Turkey.

“He was held in custody until the matter was heard before the Turkish courts,” Savard said. “No conviction was registered” there.

Mao initially went to Turkey with his wife this summer and the pair were subsequently arrested by Turkish authorities, CBC reported.

Savard said Mao returned to Canada on Oct. 19.

The RCMP has since declined to answer further questions, citing the publication ban.

Mao is scheduled to next be in court on Dec. 23.