Immigration driving housing market in Regina, home prices stay stagnant

Immigration continues to drive the housing market in Regina, according to a new report from Royal LePage.

The report credits the provincial government’s initiatives to attract more newcomers to Saskatchewan.

Royal LePage believes it will help increase demand in the upcoming year.

“Regina’s oversupply of listings has diminished greatly and there are fewer condominiums available on the market than previous years,” said Mike Duggleby, Royal LePage Regina Realty broker and owner.

“Potential buyers who have been waiting for prices to stabilize and begin a recovery are realizing that now is the time to enter the marketplace.”

The average cost of a home in Regina is $315,000 and Royal LePage expects it to remain stable in 2020.

When it comes to standard two-storey homes, Royal LePage believes the average price will drop from $387,900 to $386,000, a 0.5 per cent decrease.

However, the price for condo apartments is expected to increase by 3.5 per cent from $200,300 to $207,300.

Royal LePage said apartment-style condo inventory has decreased significantly which could have a positive impact on builders.