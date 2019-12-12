Minor injuries reported after TTC bus, school bus collide in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and paramedics say an adult and two children were taken to hospital after a crash involving a TTC bus and a school bus in Scarborough Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the front of the school bus which, according to officials, had children on it at the time.

Paramedics said the three patients had minor injuries and were transported to hospital as a precautionary measure.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

