Canada

Minor injuries reported after TTC bus, school bus collide in Scarborough

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 12:14 pm
The school bus' front end had extensive damage.
The school bus' front end had extensive damage. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police and paramedics say an adult and two children were taken to hospital after a crash involving a TTC bus and a school bus in Scarborough Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the front of the school bus which, according to officials, had children on it at the time.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end

Paramedics said the three patients had minor injuries and were transported to hospital as a precautionary measure.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

