2 people face animal cruelty charges in St. Catharines

Police in St. Catharines have charged two people in an animal cruelty case after a dog was found dead near Welland Avenue and Clark Street on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say officers found the dog just after 6:00 a.m. and believe the 14-month-old animal was left tied up to a railing at a nearby business and died due to asphyxiation.

A 28-year-old man and 46-year-old woman – both from St. Catharines – have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The man is facing an additional charge for not complying with his probation for an unrelated incident.

