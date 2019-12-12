2 people face animal cruelty charges in St. Catharines

Police in St. Catharines have charged two people in an animal cruelty case after a dog was found dead near Welland Avenue and Clark Street on Wednesday morning.
Investigators say officers found the dog just after 6:00 a.m. and believe the 14-month-old animal was left tied up to a railing at a nearby business and died due to asphyxiation.
A 28-year-old man and 46-year-old woman – both from St. Catharines – have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The man is facing an additional charge for not complying with his probation for an unrelated incident.
72 dogs seized from alleged puppy mill in rural northeast Edmonton
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS