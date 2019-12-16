Around The OHL: Contenders, Pretenders, and World Junior Memorie

On this episode of Around the OHL, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are taking a closer look at which teams have enough for a championship run, and which teams should exercise patience and restraint when considering adding at the trade deadly.

There’s a handful of teams who are in the middle of the pack, having a bit of an identity crisis of sorts. Are they good enough to go for it? Or should they trade some assets and build for the future.

The guys will play the classic game show of their own creation DO WE HAVE ENOUGH, taking a look at which teams do, and with teams don’t, have enough to go on a championship run.

They are also chatting with Stan Butler, who was the longtime coach of the North Bay Battalion until a recent restructuring of the organization. Butler has a long history with Hockey Canada, he shares his thoughts on the tournament, the selection process, and gives some insight into just how hard it is to make this team.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

