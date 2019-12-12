Menu

Hamilton

Hamilton police investigate overnight shooting near Cannon and Kensington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 11:19 am
Updated December 12, 2019 11:32 am
Hamilton police forensics unit.
Hamilton police forensics unit. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police believe the city’s 44th shooting of 2019 happened late on Wednesday near Cannon Street East and Kensington Avenue North.

Investigators say they have found evidence that supports a theory that shots were fired around Midnight.

READ MORE: Hamilton shooting incidents on track to reach 10-year high, police say

Officers remain on scene collecting evidence and canvassing the neighbourhood, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

