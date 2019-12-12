Hamilton police investigate overnight shooting near Cannon and Kensington

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police believe the city’s 44th shooting of 2019 happened late on Wednesday near Cannon Street East and Kensington Avenue North.

Investigators say they have found evidence that supports a theory that shots were fired around Midnight.

Officers remain on scene collecting evidence and canvassing the neighbourhood, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

