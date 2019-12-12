Menu

Canada

Region of Waterloo CAO Mike Murray to retire next spring

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 2:58 pm
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener.
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Region of Waterloo will be on the hunt for a new chief administrative officer (CAO) next year after Mike Murray said Wednesday he plans to retire next spring.

Murray has worked for the region for 27 years including a 15-year stint in his current role.

READ MORE: Waterloo police receive $8.5M from province to tackle guns and gangs

“It has been an honour to work with such an incredible team of staff, and very dedicated councillors during my career at the Region, especially over the past 15 years as chief administrative officer,” Murray said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of the work we’ve done together, and the positive impact we’ve made on our community. Together we’ve created one of the finest communities in Canada.”

Murray began working for the region in 1992 in Water Resource Protection before he began to climb up the ranks.

Story continues below advertisement

The Region credits him for its first source water protection strategy, the rural water quality program, and the formation and growth of Grand River Transit.

READ MORE: Waterloo Region shuffles service delivery for vulnerable people in bid to improve access

It says he was also involved in creating the Waterloo Region Tourism Marketing Corporation and the Waterloo Region Economic Development Corporation as well as Syrian refugee resettlement efforts and the launch of ION LRT.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
