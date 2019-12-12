Region of Waterloo CAO Mike Murray to retire next spring

Send this page to someone via email

The Region of Waterloo will be on the hunt for a new chief administrative officer (CAO) next year after Mike Murray said Wednesday he plans to retire next spring.

Murray has worked for the region for 27 years including a 15-year stint in his current role.

“It has been an honour to work with such an incredible team of staff, and very dedicated councillors during my career at the Region, especially over the past 15 years as chief administrative officer,” Murray said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of the work we’ve done together, and the positive impact we’ve made on our community. Together we’ve created one of the finest communities in Canada.”

Murray began working for the region in 1992 in Water Resource Protection before he began to climb up the ranks.

The Region credits him for its first source water protection strategy, the rural water quality program, and the formation and growth of Grand River Transit.

It says he was also involved in creating the Waterloo Region Tourism Marketing Corporation and the Waterloo Region Economic Development Corporation as well as Syrian refugee resettlement efforts and the launch of ION LRT.