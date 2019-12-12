Menu

Crime

Driver charged in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 10:39 am
A driver has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7 near Peterborough.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, a vehicle made an unsafe turn from Lily Lake Road onto Highway 7 in front of a tractor trailer. The tractor trailer then entered the southbound lane of the highway and struck a third vehicle, police say.

The tractor trailer reportedly overturned and landed on a gas line, which was not damaged, OPP say. However, police note a fuel leak from the tank of the tractor trailer necessitated the presence of the Ministry of the Environment at the scene.

OPP say five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was reopened around 2 p.m.

As a result of the investigation, Shaine Screpnek, 22, of Kitchener, Ont., was charged with making an unsafe turn contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

