Trump mocks Greta Thunberg

‘Chill!’: Trump mocks Greta Thunberg, 16, over Time person of the year honour

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 11:02 am
Greta Thunberg named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year
WATCH: Time Magazine has named teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg its 2019 Person of the Year.

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter Thursday, mocking the Swedish girl after Time magazine chose her as person of the year.

Trump retweeted a congratulatory message for Thunberg on Thursday morning, calling it “so ridiculous.”

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” the president wrote. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg 1898 doppelgänger sparks jokes, time-traveller theories

Time named Thunberg its person of the year on Wednesday, citing her global crusade to incite greater action on climate change.

“In the 16 months since (her protests began), she has addressed heads of state at the UN, met with the Pope, sparred with the President of the United States and inspired 4 million people to join the global climate strike,” the magazine said.

Story continues below advertisement

Thunberg responded to Trump as she has in the past: by taking his words and turning them around in her Twitter profile.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem,” Thunberg’s profile read on Thursday. “Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Critics were quick to accuse Trump of bullying a child — something his own wife, Melania Trump, condemned as part of her anti-bullying Be Best campaign last week.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Melania tweeted on Dec. 4, in response to comments about her son, Barron.

Story continues below advertisement

Melania Trump has been pushing her anti-bullying campaign for years, but Donald Trump appears to be immune to her message. The president’s Twitter feed is a near-constant stream of attacks on politicians, celebrities, actors, journalists and, in Thunberg’s case, a minor child.

READ MORE: Children boo Melania Trump at Be Best anti-bullying speech in Baltimore

Many Twitter users mocked Melania for failing to get her message through to the president on Thursday.

“Dear Melania,” wrote user @AbeFroman. “What are your thoughts about the bully-in-chief harassing Greta Thunberg today?”

“It only took her husband a week to turn this tweet into a hypocritical joke,” user Adam Best tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

This was the second time Trump attacked Thunberg on Twitter. He previously mocked the teenager after she delivered a fiery address at the United Nations in September. The two also crossed paths at the UN that day, although they did not speak to one another. A photo of Thunberg glaring daggers at Trump went viral at the time.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City on Sept. 23, 2019.
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City on Sept. 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Trump tweeted in response to Thunberg’s speech. “So nice to see!”

Story continues below advertisement

Thunberg responded to that jab by putting Trump’s words into her Twitter profile, just as she did on Thursday.

READ MORE: Trump calls teen Greta Thunberg a ‘happy young girl’ after her angry, impassioned speech

Trump was one of four runners-up for Time’s 2019 person of the year. The other finalists included Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Hong Kong protesters and the anonymous whistleblower in the Trump-Ukraine scandal. Pelosi and the whistleblower have been key figures in the rapidly unfolding impeachment of Trump.

Time named Trump its person of the year in 2016, shortly after he won the U.S. presidential election despite losing the popular vote to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Instead of painting a bright vision for a unified future, he magnified the divisions of the present, inspiring new levels of anger and fear within his country,” Time wrote in its feature story for Trump.

“Whatever you think of the man, this much is undeniable: he uncovered an opportunity others didn’t believe existed, the last, greatest deal for a 21st century salesman.”

