World

TIME names climate activist Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 11, 2019 8:26 am
Updated December 11, 2019 8:51 am
Greta Thunberg denounces world leaders' 'creative PR' in climate flight at UN summit
WATCH: Greta Thunberg denounces world leaders' 'creative PR' in climate flight at UN summit

Greta Thunberg, the teen activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis, was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday.

Thunberg, 16, was lauded by Time for starting an environmental campaign in August 2018 which became a global movement, initially skipping school and camping out in front of the Swedish Parliament to demand action.

READ MORE: Bolsonaro calls Greta Thunberg ‘brat’ over murdered Indigenous Brazilians tweet

“In the 16 months since, she has addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the Pope, sparred with the President of the United States and inspired 4 million people to join the global climate strike on September 20, 2019, in what was the largest climate demonstration in human history,” the magazine said.
Climate protesters take to streets of Madrid as U.N. summit continues in Spain
Climate protesters take to streets of Madrid as U.N. summit continues in Spain
“Margaret Atwood compared her to Joan of Arc. After noticing a hundredfold increase in its usage, lexicographers at Collins Dictionary named Thunberg’s pioneering idea, climate strike, the word of the year,” Time said.Thunberg, who turns 17 in January, continues to beat the drum, saying in Madrid last week that the voices of climate strikers are being heard but politicians are still not taking action.
© 2019 Reuters
