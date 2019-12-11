Menu

Crime

‘This is a hate crime’: Video shows moment New Jersey gunmen entered kosher market

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 6:28 pm
Warning: This video contains violent content. Discretion is advised. 

New video posted online appears to show the moment two shooters in Jersey City, N.J., entered a kosher supermarket before a gun battle that left six people dead.

The footage shows two armed people emerge from a white van parked across from the supermarket before raising their weapons and walking towards the door.

Workers board up the front of the kosher market which was the scene of multiple shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 11, 2019.
Workers board up the front of the kosher market which was the scene of multiple shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 11, 2019. Justin Lane / EPA via The Associated Press

Multiple people on the street are seen running from the gunmen outside the market. Another is seen running from the store moments after the suspects enter.

Story continues below advertisement

The source of the footage, which was posted Tuesday, is unclear.

Officials said the four-hour firefight began near a cemetery on Tuesday afternoon, where Jersey City police detective Joseph Seals, a 40-year-old member of a unit devoted to taking illegal guns off the street, was fatally shot.

READ MORE: 6 dead including police officer, gunmen after Jersey City shooting

They said the pair then drove a stolen rental van over a mile to the kosher market, where they used high-powered rifle in a drawn-out battle with police.

New Jersey police said six people, including a police officer, three bystanders and the gunmen, were killed during the four-hour shootout.

Steven Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, called the attack anti-Semitic, and said surveillance video showed the gunmen targeted the kosher grocery store, immediately opening fire once inside.

Jersey City mayor on shootout: ‘No question this was a hate crime’

“There is no question that this is a hate crime, and anti-Semitism should be called out aggressively and firmly immediately for what it is,” said Fulop.

Fulop added that the suspects were posting “favourable sentiments” in anti-Semitic groups on social media prior to the attack.

“If we wait forever for some clear message saying, ‘I’m going to go attack a yeshiva,’ maybe we’ll never call out anything as anti-Semitic,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
