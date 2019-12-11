Hwy 401 westbound closed at Colonel Talbot Road following collision

Send this page to someone via email

Heads up, commuters: westbound Highway 401 has been shut down at Colonel Talbot Road due to a crash.

OPP tweeted a warning just after 3 p.m. Wednesday regarding a collision on the highway between Colonel Talbot Road and Union Road.

A tractor trailer was involved, and was blocking westbound lanes, they said.

Just after 3:50 p.m., OPP tweeted an update, warning Highway 401’s westbound lanes are closed at Colonel Talbot Road.

Extreme congestion continues on the 401 between Mill Road and Southminster Bourne.

Traffic on eastbound highway 401 is not affected.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB at Colonel Talbot #LdnOnt – Highway closed following collision. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) December 11, 2019

