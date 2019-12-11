Menu

Hwy 401 westbound closed at Colonel Talbot Road following collision

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 4:28 pm
Traffic on eastbound highway 401 is not affected.  .
Traffic on eastbound highway 401 is not affected.

Heads up, commuters: westbound Highway 401 has been shut down at Colonel Talbot Road due to a crash.

OPP tweeted a warning just after 3 p.m. Wednesday regarding a collision on the highway between Colonel Talbot Road and Union Road.

A tractor trailer was involved, and was blocking westbound lanes, they said.

READ MORE: 2 children seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Toronto

Just after 3:50 p.m., OPP tweeted an update, warning Highway 401’s westbound lanes are closed at Colonel Talbot Road.

Extreme congestion continues on the 401 between Mill Road and Southminster Bourne.

Traffic on eastbound highway 401 is not affected.

More to come. 

