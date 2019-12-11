Regina, Moose Jaw residents charged with firearms trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-month weapons investigation has led to the arrest of five individuals who are accused of trafficking firearms.

In October 2018, a storage bay in Moose Jaw, Sask., was broken into. Police said a safe containing over 25 firearms and ammunition was stolen.

With the help of the national weapons enforcement support team, Moose Jaw police were able to make several arrests in relation to the break and enter.

Officials said several of the firearms have since been recovered throughout the year in Regina and Moose Jaw.

Over 80 criminal charges have been laid including break and enter to steal firearms, firearms trafficking and possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking.

The following people have been charged:

Brian Thorne-Bitternose of Regina;

Jordan Shields of Eyebrow, Sask.;

Nicholas Connolly of Moose Jaw;

Ryan Tatum of Moose Jaw; and

Dakota Desjarlais of Moose Jaw.

All individuals have appeared in court.

An arrest warrant has been issued for another suspect, Kristen Desjarlais. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation remains ongoing.