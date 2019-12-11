Bracebridge chief administrative officer John Sisson announces July retirement

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge’s chief administrative officer, John Sisson, has announced that he will retire in July after 13 years of service with the town.

Sisson started working as Bracebridge’s CAO in June 2007, after working at the city of Barrie in various roles since 1988.

“On behalf of council and staff, I wish to thank Mr. Sisson for his tremendous work with the town of Bracebridge and congratulate him on a municipal career that has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith in a statement.

“While John has always preferred to work behind the scenes, his body of knowledge and desire for excellence has left an indelible mark on town operations and our entire community.”

Some highlights of Sisson’s time with the town include the implementation of a community-based strategic plan, improving the accountability and transparency of municipal operations, the acquisition of the Timber Mart property and long-term capital planning, including preparations to replace Bracebridge’s 70-year-old Memorial Arena and 111-year-old public library with a new multi-use community centre.

“It has been an honour to serve council and the people of Bracebridge as the town’s CAO,” Sisson said in a statement.

“I look forward to working closely with Mayor Smith, members of council and staff over the coming months on the multi-use community centre project and a wide variety of initiatives that will help develop a strong and sustainable community.”

In a statement, Mayor Smith said he wishes Sisson the best of luck for the future.

Bracebridge council will recruit a new CAO over the coming months.

