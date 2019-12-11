Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London’s Salvation Army appeals for Christmas Kettle Campaign volunteers

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 11, 2019 3:22 pm
File photo. .
File photo. . File Photo / Getty Images

The Salvation Army is looking for those with a couple of hours of free time — especially on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays — as it enters the final two weeks of its Christmas Kettle Campaign.

From now until Christmas Eve, spokesperson Shannon Wise said the goal is to have 85 per cent of shifts filled.

READ MORE: Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign returns with goal of $550,000

“They are hovering around 65 (per cent), some up at 70, of course which is great, but again it’s those Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays that seem to be more challenging to fill,” she explained.

“You can volunteer at any location throughout the city. There’s about 50 different locations, so whatever’s closest to you, whatever’s convenient for you. You can pick your preferred time and location right on our website.”

READ MORE: Owen Sound Attack defeat Knights on Teddy Bear toss night in London

Story continues below advertisement

Wise’s message came on Uniform Service Day for the kettle, which saw police officers, firefighters, EMS representatives and others spread out at kettles throughout the community.

“We’re all serving the community, whether it’s fire, police, EMS, any emergency service, like the Salvation Army as well — we do provide emergency disaster services and spiritual care to those who are going through that, whether it’s a fire, a flood, etc.,” she said.

“This is a great way that all of the uniforms in the city of London can come together and really create that sense of support. They’re here, we’re here and we all are working together to make our community better.”

This year, the kettle campaign aims to raise $550,000.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salvation ArmyChristmas Kettle CampaignChristmas KettleSalvation Army Christmas Kettle campaignsally ann londonvolunteers kettle campaignvolunteers needed london
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.