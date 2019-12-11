Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario lawmakers applaud Babcock family for sparking change to death certificate rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 2:22 pm
Laura Babcock is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. Laura Babcock was last seen on June 26, 2012. .
Laura Babcock is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. Laura Babcock was last seen on June 26, 2012. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service

TORONTO – A Toronto family has received a standing ovation from Ontario lawmakers for their efforts to change the heart-wrenching process to get a death certificate for people whose remains have not been found.

Linda and Clayton Babcock struggled for 18 months to get a death certificate for their daughter, Laura Babcock, who was murdered in 2012.

READ MORE: Toronto family receives death certificate 2 years after daughter was murdered

Because Babcock vanished and her body was never found, the coroner could not declare her dead under existing laws.

Despite that, a jury found two men guilty of her murder in 2017.

READ MORE: Dellen Millard, Mark Smich found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Laura Babcock

The premier and other ministers helped the Babcocks get their daughter’s death certificate.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple was on hand at Queen’s Park today as the province announced “Laura’s Law,” aimed at ensuring no other family in similar circumstances will have to go through the same bureaucratic process.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeLaura BabcockDeath Certificatequeen's parkBabcock FamiylLaura Babcock Death CertificateLaura's LawOntario Lawmakers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.