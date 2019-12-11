Two in custody after allegedly assaulting group of youths in East Kelowna: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman are in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of teens in East Kelowna, then later trying to flee from police.

Kelowna RCMP say the incident began on Tuesday at noon, near Gulley Road, and that a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from the Kelowna area are facing a number of potential charges.

According to police, as many as nine youths were approached and allegedly assaulted by the man and woman, with the students calling 911 for assistance.

The two suspects then fled the area in a grey Acura SUV, but wound up ramming an occupied red SUV that was associated to the group of students.

Police say the driver of the red SUV reportedly suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Kelowna RCMP say frontline officers responded immediately to the area and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but that it did not stop for police, though it was later located near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road.

“A tire deflation device, deployed by frontline officers, effectively disabled the suspect vehicle on a rural forestry road and the occupants fled on foot,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré, noting Police Dog Services and air services were used to track the vehicle.

“The man and woman, who, according to the arresting officers, were grateful to see police after taking an unplanned trek through the snow, were taken into custody without further incident.”

Police say the grey Acura SUV had been stolen from the Kelowna area two weeks ago, and that it contained suspected stolen property that had been reported from a delivery vehicle earlier that day.

Police will be holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m., and Global News will be updating this story.