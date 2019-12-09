Menu

Crime

Rockland teen charged with assault after ‘altercation’ with adult: OPP

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 4:36 pm
OPP in Russell County have charged a 13-year-old boy with assault after an alleged "altercation" between the teen and an adult early on Dec. 4, 2019.
OPP in Russell County have charged a 13-year-old boy with assault after an alleged "altercation" between the teen and an adult early on Dec. 4, 2019. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Russell County have charged a 13-year-old boy from Rockland with assault after an alleged altercation between the teen and an adult in a community east of Ottawa early Wednesday.

OPP officers were called to a residential street in the city of Clarence-Rockland at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to a police statement on Monday.

“The investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between a youth and an adult,” Russell County OPP said in the release.

Police have since charged the teen with assault and say he is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal, just west of Hawkesbury, at a later date.

An OPP spokesperson declined to provide further details of the alleged incident, in order to protect the identity of the accused youth.

Clarence-Rockland is about 40 kilometres east of Ottawa.

