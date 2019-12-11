Simcoe Muskoka health unit investigating increase in Legionnaires’ disease cases in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says it is investigating an increase in Legionnaires’ disease in Barrie, with four confirmed cases among individuals who reside in the city.

Over the last six years, the health unit says it’s seen an average of two cases a year among Barrie residents.

“It’s not uncommon to see cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Simcoe Muskoka, however seeing this number at an unusual time of year for the bacteria warrants further investigation,” Charles Gardner, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“We have notified health care providers in the community to watch and test for potential cases and we are looking for a possible source of the bacteria.”

Gardner said he believes the risk to residents and visitors to be very low.

People can develop Legionnaires’ disease when they inhale aerosolized water droplets containing the bacteria. People cannot get Legionnaires’ disease by drinking water, and it cannot be passed from person to person.

According to the local health unit, most people exposed to the bacteria do not become ill.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the bacteria, and people over the age of 50, smokers and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of developing it.

Legionnaires’ disease can cause a variety of symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, breathing difficulties, headaches, muscle pain and digestive problems.

Last month, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit completed an investigation into a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Orillia, where there were 10 confirmed cases.

