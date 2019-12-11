‘Magical Christmas tree’ spreading joy in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A magical Christmas tree is catching the attention of young and old alike in Dawson Creek, B.C.

For the past several years, Mayor Dale Bumstead said a “pair of magical elves” he calls Gitzy and Bob have been stocking a Christmas tree in his yard every night with candy canes for the community.

“Gitzy and Bob take it upon themselves to stock the candy cane tree every morning with different flavours,” he said.

“I really encourage people to come by, children and adults alike, to get a candy cane.

“Take part in the message about how magical Christmas is”. Tweet This

Bumstead, who has served as the town’s mayor for seven years, said he actually got the idea from his neighbours several years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have six grandchildren,” he said. “About five or six years ago, they were home for Christmas with us, and our neighbours down the road had this little tree on their front step with candy canes on them. The kids had saw it, so the people said, ‘The kids [can] help themselves to a candy cane!’

“I kind of stole the idea from them,” Bumstead said with a laugh. “I would say probably 40 or 50 candy canes a day get moved out into the community into the hands of children.”

As far as the story of Gitzy and Bob? Every year, Bumstead included elves as a part of his Christmas yard display, but this year he added the special pair.

“This fall, when I was getting ready to get the front yard decorated, I can’t find my elves.

“So back down to the dollar store. But these ones are named Gitzy and Bob. So I really liked that.”

Gitzy and Bob the elves are who Mayor Dale Bumstead credits with stocking the tree… Courtesy / Dale Bumstead

Bumstead said that he lives in a neighbourhood with a lot of children who walk to school– but that adults also enjoy the tree.

Story continues below advertisement

“One morning, I was looking out,” he said, “I see this welding truck, going passed the house… I see the brake lights go on and a guy gets out and grabs a candy cane on his way to work.

“We just love the fact that it engages our community in a fun activity over the holidays.” Tweet This

The “magical Christmas tree” is located on 10 Street in Dawson Creek. Bumstead believes the elves will continue to stock the tree even if he is no longer mayor of the city.

Dawson Creek is about 130 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie, near the border of B.C. and Alberta.