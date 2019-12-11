Menu

Crime

Man already in jail arrested for homicide of Darcy Rose, say Winnipeg police

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 2:13 pm
The apartment on Talbot Avenue where Darcy Rose was found stabbed. .
The apartment on Talbot Avenue where Darcy Rose was found stabbed. . Diana Foxall / Global News

A Winnipeg man who was already in jail has been arrested for a homicide that happened in October.

Darcy Lesley Rose, 37, was found in an apartment at 345 Talbot St. early in the morning on Oct. 23, suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s latest homicide victim identified as Darcy Rose, 37

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police said they arrested a man who was already serving time in jail at Stony Mountain Institution for a different crime.

Crime Wave – Police reach their breaking point

Michael Joseph Thomas Fox, 30, is now facing a second degree murder charge.

Police said they believe the two men knew each other.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police Servicefatal stabbingWPSWinnipeg homicidedarcy rose homicidedarcy rose homicide winnipegmichael joseph thomas foxWinnipeg stabbing death
