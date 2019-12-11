Man already in jail arrested for homicide of Darcy Rose, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man who was already in jail has been arrested for a homicide that happened in October.

Darcy Lesley Rose, 37, was found in an apartment at 345 Talbot St. early in the morning on Oct. 23, suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police said they arrested a man who was already serving time in jail at Stony Mountain Institution for a different crime.

Michael Joseph Thomas Fox, 30, is now facing a second degree murder charge.

Police said they believe the two men knew each other.

