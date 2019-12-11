Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 12:57 pm
A view of the Zopkos rest area near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday morning. A snowfall warning has been issued for the highway. The rest area has an elevation of 1,210 metres.
A view of the Zopkos rest area near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Wednesday morning. A snowfall warning has been issued for the highway. The rest area has an elevation of 1,210 metres. DriveBC

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow for the next 24 hours, and is predicting up to 25 centimetres for the mountain highway.

The warning is from Hope to Merritt, and motorists are being asked to be prepared for the weather and to adjust their driving to the road conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Okanagan weather: showers, flurries and positive temps return

“A Pacific weather system will bring snow along sections of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt,” Environment Canada said in its warning, which was issued at 4:53 a.m., on Wednesday.

“Snow will increase in intensity overnight and continue into Thursday morning as the system passes through the region. The heavy snow will ease in intensity through Thursday, but periods of snow are still expected.”

B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec 10
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec 10

The national weather service added that “snow levels will remain near the valley bottom, except near Hope where rain is expected. Total snow amounts up to 25 cm may fall during the event for tonight and Thursday.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWeatherTrafficSnowfall WarningSnowfallCoquihallaMerrittCoquihalla HighwayHOPE
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.