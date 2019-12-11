Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow for the next 24 hours, and is predicting up to 25 centimetres for the mountain highway.

The warning is from Hope to Merritt, and motorists are being asked to be prepared for the weather and to adjust their driving to the road conditions.

“A Pacific weather system will bring snow along sections of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt,” Environment Canada said in its warning, which was issued at 4:53 a.m., on Wednesday.

“Snow will increase in intensity overnight and continue into Thursday morning as the system passes through the region. The heavy snow will ease in intensity through Thursday, but periods of snow are still expected.”

The national weather service added that “snow levels will remain near the valley bottom, except near Hope where rain is expected. Total snow amounts up to 25 cm may fall during the event for tonight and Thursday.”