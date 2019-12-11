Snow squall warning in effect for Parry Sound, Muskoka areas: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A snow squall warning has been issued for Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, the Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau, Killbear Park, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst, according to Environment Canada.

Visibility will be reduced significantly due to heavy and blowing snow that will quickly accumulate, the federal weather agency says.

Snow squalls will continue into Wednesday night, with possible snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres.

The snow squalls are expected to shift later Wednesday afternoon or evening as the winds shift northwest. According to Environment Canada, some areas may receive higher snowfall amounts as a result.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations, the federal weather agency says.

