Snow squall warning in effect for Parry Sound, Muskoka areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 12:34 pm
A snow squall warning has been issued for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, the Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park. File / Global News

A snow squall warning has been issued for Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, the Town of Parry Sound, Rosseau, Killbear Park, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst, according to Environment Canada.

Visibility will be reduced significantly due to heavy and blowing snow that will quickly accumulate, the federal weather agency says.

Snow squalls will continue into Wednesday night, with possible snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres.

READ MORE: Snow squall warning, watch in effect for Midland, Barrie, Orillia areas

The snow squalls are expected to shift later Wednesday afternoon or evening as the winds shift northwest. According to Environment Canada, some areas may receive higher snowfall amounts as a result.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations, the federal weather agency says.

Are you prepared for winter driving?
