Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Late-night apartment fire in Kingston causes extensive damage

By Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 8:27 am
Updated December 11, 2019 8:41 am
Late-night apartment fire in Kingston causes extensive damage
A late-night apartment fire in Kingston caused extensive damage on Tuesday night, according to local fire officials.

A late-night apartment fire in Kingston caused extensive damage on Tuesday night, according to local fire officials.

Fire crews were called to a home at 37 Joseph St. around 10:20 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters say heavy smoke could be seen coming from the front of one of the units within the home.

Crews were quickly able to knock down the flames, fire officials say.

The male occupant of the apartment was reportedly taken to Kingston General Hospital with unknown injuries.

READ MORE: Loyalist Township firefighters battle barn blaze in Wilton, Ont.

The adjoining units were also evacuated as a precaution, according to fire officials.

Crews say the damage was contained to one unit but that all contents inside were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is so far undetermined and is currently under investigation.

There is no word yet on an estimate of the cost of the damage.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonKingston FireKingston fire departmentkingston firefightersKingston apartment fireJoseph StreetJoseph Street apartment fireJoseph Street fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.