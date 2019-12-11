Late-night apartment fire in Kingston causes extensive damage

Send this page to someone via email

A late-night apartment fire in Kingston caused extensive damage on Tuesday night, according to local fire officials.

Fire crews were called to a home at 37 Joseph St. around 10:20 p.m.

Male transported to KGH for smoke inhalation following a fire in a home at 37 Joseph Street at around 10:20 p.m. Cpt. Mike Grant stated the entire unit was a loss, & that no cause or loss value has been determined at this time.#ygk #Kingston #ygkfire #firesafety pic.twitter.com/NZpikNEduq — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) December 11, 2019

Firefighters say heavy smoke could be seen coming from the front of one of the units within the home.

Crews were quickly able to knock down the flames, fire officials say.

The male occupant of the apartment was reportedly taken to Kingston General Hospital with unknown injuries.

The adjoining units were also evacuated as a precaution, according to fire officials.

Crews say the damage was contained to one unit but that all contents inside were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is so far undetermined and is currently under investigation.

There is no word yet on an estimate of the cost of the damage.