Canada

Teen hit by car in Barrhaven hospitalized with non-life-threatening head injury

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 5:35 pm
On-duty paramedics took the boy to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in stable condition and were evaluating him for a head injury. Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter

First responders in Ottawa say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a serious but non-life-threatening head injury after he was hit by a car in Barrhaven on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics said they were called to the intersection of Longfields and Highbury Park drives in the suburb southwest of downtown Ottawa, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

An off-duty paramedic performed first aid on the injured teen and called 911, Ottawa paramedics said.

On-duty paramedics took the boy to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in stable condition and were evaluating him for a head injury, said Brian Morris of the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

“He was conscious and alert when transported,” Morris said.

Ottawa police said road closures near the collision scene were in place for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

The affected roads reopened around 4:15 p.m., a police spokesperson said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa trafficOttawa paramedicsOttawa collisionBarrhavenBarrhaven newsBarrhaven Collisioncollision in Ottawa
