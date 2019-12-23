Those Old Radio Shows December 27-28

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Dec. 27:

Hour 1: My Favourite Husband – Teenage Date; Lone Ranger – Flag in the West

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Only Angels Have Wings

Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Nuts & Bolts; Inner Sanctum – Only Dead Die Twice

Hour 4: Boston Blackie – Dynamite Thompson Murdered; Nick Carter, Master Detective – Make Believe Murder

Saturday, Dec. 28:

Hour 1: Fibber McGee & Molly – Gildy Plays Butler; Amos & Andy – Not Invited to the Party

Hour 2: Life of Riley – Boss’ New Year’s Party; Life of Riley – New Year’s Show

Hour 3: Great Gildersleeve – New Year’s with Alice; Jack Benny – Rose Bowl Tickets

Hour 4: Aldrich Family – New Year’s Eve Party; Let George Do It – Needle in a Haystack

Hour 5: Dark Fantasy – Resolution 1841; Scarlet Queen – Hattie McCormick and the Patient Stowaway

