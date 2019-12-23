Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
those old radio shows

Those Old Radio Shows December 27-28

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 23, 2019 10:22 am

Friday, Dec. 27:

Hour 1: My Favourite Husband – Teenage Date; Lone Ranger – Flag in the West
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Only Angels Have Wings
Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Nuts & Bolts; Inner Sanctum – Only Dead Die Twice
Hour 4: Boston Blackie – Dynamite Thompson Murdered; Nick Carter, Master Detective – Make Believe Murder

Saturday, Dec. 28:

Hour 1: Fibber McGee & Molly – Gildy Plays Butler; Amos & Andy – Not Invited to the Party
Hour 2: Life of Riley – Boss’ New Year’s Party; Life of Riley – New Year’s Show
Hour 3: Great Gildersleeve – New Year’s with Alice; Jack Benny – Rose Bowl Tickets
Hour 4: Aldrich Family – New Year’s Eve Party; Let George Do It – Needle in a Haystack
Hour 5: Dark Fantasy – Resolution 1841; Scarlet Queen – Hattie McCormick and the Patient Stowaway

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.