Those Old Radio Shows December 25

Wednesday, Dec. 25:
Hour 1: Hancock’s Half Hour – Hancock’s Happy Christmas; Dr. Suess – How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Hour 2: Campbell Playhouse – A Christmas Carol
Hour 3: Six Shooter – Brit Ponset’s Christmas; Jack Benny – Jack Buys Don Golf Tees for Christmas
Hour 4: Lux Radio Theater – Song of Songs
Hour 5: Family Theater – Crossroads of Christmas; Voyate of the Scarlet Queen – 15th Lama / Wise Guy from the East
Hour 6: Gunsmoke – A Christmas Story; Father Knows Best – Dad’s Christmas Present
