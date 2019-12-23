Those Old Radio Shows December 25

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday, Dec. 25:

Hour 1: Hancock’s Half Hour – Hancock’s Happy Christmas; Dr. Suess – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Hour 2: Campbell Playhouse – A Christmas Carol

Hour 3: Six Shooter – Brit Ponset’s Christmas; Jack Benny – Jack Buys Don Golf Tees for Christmas

Hour 4: Lux Radio Theater – Song of Songs

Hour 5: Family Theater – Crossroads of Christmas; Voyate of the Scarlet Queen – 15th Lama / Wise Guy from the East

Hour 6: Gunsmoke – A Christmas Story; Father Knows Best – Dad’s Christmas Present

