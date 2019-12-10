Menu

grope

Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrest alleged repeat TransLink groper

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 4:57 pm
Vancouver Skytrain Translink
As the train was approaching Commercial-Broadway station, the woman felt someone repeatedly grope her buttocks, police said. Global News

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have arrested an alleged repeat transit groper.

Grant Lionel Houle, 39, was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly groping a woman on a SkyTrain.

READ MORE: ‘These are all sexual assaults’: Vancouver police launch anti-groping campaign

According to police, the incident started around 7:15 a.m. when a woman boarded the train at Nanaimo Station.

As the train was approaching Commercial-Broadway station, she felt someone repeatedly grope her buttocks, police said.

When she turned to look, she saw the man’s hand near where she’d been touched, and asked another passenger to push the onboard alarm.

Vancouver police launch anti-groping campaign
Vancouver police launch anti-groping campaign

Police said both the woman and Houle exited the train at the station, and the woman told a SkyTrain attendant what had happened.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff contacted Transit police, who arrested Houle a short time later.

READ MORE: For months, she said he followed her, before he tried to grope her on public transit

When officers ran his name, they realized he was already wanted on an outstanding warrant related to another alleged sexual assault aboard a TransLink bus in June.

Police say Houle is now facing two charges of sexual assault.

