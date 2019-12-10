BC Ferries adds 171 extra sailings in anticipation of holiday crowds

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it’s adding more than 170 additional sailings this month to cope with anticipated holiday travel volume.

The extra sailings will be scheduled between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1, serving Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Most of the sailings will be on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, with 37 on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route and six from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

BC Ferries says the popular holiday travel times from the mainland to Vancouver Island have traditionally been between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23. The busiest days of the season moving in the other direction are usually Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

The company is advising travellers to book reservations in advance to ensure they get on their preferred sailing and to arrive 45 to 60 minutes early.

Walk-on passengers are advised to get to the terminal at least 45 minutes before their sailing.

Passengers without reservations are also being warned to be prepared for sailing waits.