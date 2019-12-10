Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
BC Ferries

BC Ferries adds 171 extra sailings in anticipation of holiday crowds

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 4:21 pm
The Spirit of British Columbia seen near the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in 2007.
The Spirit of British Columbia seen near the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in 2007. CP PHOTO/Richard Lam

BC Ferries says it’s adding more than 170 additional sailings this month to cope with anticipated holiday travel volume.

The extra sailings will be scheduled between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1, serving Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

READ MORE: Environmental spill from motorhome delays BC Ferries sailing from Nanaimo

Most of the sailings will be on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, with 37 on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route and six from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

BC Ferries says the popular holiday travel times from the mainland to Vancouver Island have traditionally been between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23. The busiest days of the season moving in the other direction are usually Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

BC Ferries awards contracts for new ferries
BC Ferries awards contracts for new ferries

The company is advising travellers to book reservations in advance to ensure they get on their preferred sailing and to arrive 45 to 60 minutes early.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: BC Ferries slaps multiple passengers with year-long bans for aggressive behaviour

Walk-on passengers are advised to get to the terminal at least 45 minutes before their sailing.

Passengers without reservations are also being warned to be prepared for sailing waits.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC FerriesferryTsawwassenBC ferrySwartz BayLangdaleTsawwassen ferryextra ferry sailingsferry sailingsholiday ferryholiday ferry schedule
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.