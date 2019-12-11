History of the ’90s podcast: Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympic Park bombing

Send this page to someone via email

In July 1996, a backpack bomb rocked the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, killing one and injuring over 100 others.

The bomb had been left under a bench in the middle of Centennial Olympic Park on the eighth day of the games.

On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks back at the tragedy that struck the 100th Olympic games and the police investigation that followed.

Security guard Richard Jewell, who discovered the bomb before it exploded, was first hailed a hero. Then, just a few days later, he was identified as the main suspect by the media who had a field day with his reputation.

This is the story of Richard Jewell, a cautionary tale about what happens when the police and the media rush to judgment.

Guests:

Kent Alexander, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia

Twitter: @Kentbale

Kevin Salwen, Journalist

Twitter: @KevinSalwen

Together, they co-authored The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle.

www.TheSuspectbook.com

