680 CJOB honoured for health coverage

680 CJOB has been recognized for its coverage of health and safety-related topics in Manitoba.

Julie Buckingham, host of The News, received the St. John Ambulance Media Award on behalf of the station at a Government House ceremony.

In the program for the St. John Ambulance 2019 investitute and awards ceremony, 680 CJOB is described as “a premiere source of news directly related to the quality of life of Manitobans.”

The award, from the board of directors of the St. John Ambulance Council for Manitoba, is given each year for media who demonstrate excellent news coverage of Manitoba health and safety-related issues.

