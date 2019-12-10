Menu

Health

680 CJOB honoured for health coverage

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 12:18 pm
680 CJOB's Julie Buckingham receives the St. John Ambulance Media Award.
680 CJOB's Julie Buckingham receives the St. John Ambulance Media Award. Scott English / St. John Ambulance

680 CJOB has been recognized for its coverage of health and safety-related topics in Manitoba.

Julie Buckingham, host of The News, received the St. John Ambulance Media Award on behalf of the station at a Government House ceremony.

READ MORE: Global News Winnipeg and 680 CJOB win RTDNA journalism awards

In the program for the St. John Ambulance 2019 investitute and awards ceremony, 680 CJOB is described as “a premiere source of news directly related to the quality of life of Manitobans.”

The award, from the board of directors of the St. John Ambulance Council for Manitoba, is given each year for media who demonstrate excellent news coverage of Manitoba health and safety-related issues.

