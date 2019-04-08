Global News Winnipeg and 680 CJOB win RTDNA journalism awards

The Corus Entertainment team in Winnipeg took home four Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) prairie region awards over the weekend in Saskatoon.

Radio talk show host Geoff Currier, who is a veteran of the broadcasting industry with a remarkable career spanning almost four decades, was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Global News Morning host Shannon Cuciz received the Investigative Dan McArthur award for her in-depth series exposing the terrifying reality of child sexual exploitation in Canada, where survivors shared their powerful personal experiences of human trafficking. Videographers Jordan Pearn, Josh Arason, Jeremy Desrochers and Rudi Pawlychyn all played a part in filming and editing the four part series.

News anchor for 680 CJOB Tristan Field-Jones won the Long Feature Dave Rogers Award in a large market for his piece about surviving Canada’s most powerful tornado, which you can listen to here.

My #radio feature on tornadoes, including the story of someone who survived the most powerful tornado in Canadian history has won an #RTDNA award. I’m very honoured! You can listen to the original piece here: https://t.co/9qHWmBuUCU #MBstorm #MBwx pic.twitter.com/0L3Ydb6hJ9 — Tristan Field-Jones (@TristanFJ) April 7, 2019

Radio hosts Richard Cloutier and Julie Buckingham were recognized with the Byron MacGregor Award Large Market award for their show Live at 5 on 680 CJOB, which you can listen to from 4 to 7 p.m. every weekday.

An honour to be recognized with the Best Newscast @RTDNA_Canada award. I’m just one of the voices who front it…it’s built by many of us. Congrats to my partner and chauffeur @CloutierCJOB and the rest of award-winning gang. pic.twitter.com/uSBoItRKvp — Julie Buckingham (@JulieCJOB) April 7, 2019

The prairie region award winners will now compete with the journalists from West, Central and East regions for the National Awards in Toronto.