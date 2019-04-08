Global News Winnipeg and 680 CJOB win RTDNA journalism awards

The Corus Entertainment team in Winnipeg took home four Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) prairie region awards over the weekend in Saskatoon.
Radio talk show host Geoff Currier, who is a veteran of the broadcasting industry with a remarkable career spanning almost four decades, was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
READ MORE: CJOB’s Geoff Currier to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
Global News Morning host Shannon Cuciz received the Investigative Dan McArthur award for her in-depth series exposing the terrifying reality of child sexual exploitation in Canada, where survivors shared their powerful personal experiences of human trafficking. Videographers Jordan Pearn, Josh Arason, Jeremy Desrochers and Rudi Pawlychyn all played a part in filming and editing the four part series.
READ MORE: Child sexual exploitation in Canada: survivors reveal terrifying reality
News anchor for 680 CJOB Tristan Field-Jones won the Long Feature Dave Rogers Award in a large market for his piece about surviving Canada’s most powerful tornado, which you can listen to here.
Radio hosts Richard Cloutier and Julie Buckingham were recognized with the Byron MacGregor Award Large Market award for their show Live at 5 on 680 CJOB, which you can listen to from 4 to 7 p.m. every weekday.
The prairie region award winners will now compete with the journalists from West, Central and East regions for the National Awards in Toronto.
