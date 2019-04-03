Entertainment
April 3, 2019 4:02 pm

CJOB’s Geoff Currier to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

By Online Journalist  Global News

CJOB's Geoff Currier.

Global News / File
A long-time 680 CJOB personality is being recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Geoff Currier, a trusted voice on CJOB for more than two decades, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from RTDNA in Regina on Saturday.

Currier’s experience with CJOB goes back to 1997, initially as a sports host, before settling into his familiar news/talk role a few years later.

Prior to his career in Winnipeg, Currier – originally from Ottawa – spent 12 seasons calling Saskatchewan Roughriders games for CKRM in Regina.

“I’m humbled by this award,” said Currier. “It’s a huge honour to have a body of work recognized and I’m grateful to RTDNA.

“My employers have given me the opportunity to do what I love for a career, and you can’t ask for anything more.”

