Paul Reubens to headline ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ tour

Paul Reubens, best known as the creator and star of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), is hitting the road next year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the beloved movie.

Screenings of the critically acclaimed comedy, directed by Tim Burton, will play across 20 U.S. cities before an out-of-character Reubens shares previously untold stories about the production of the film.

The tour was announced via the official Pee-wee Herman Instagram account on Monday morning.

Since Reubens’ initial debut on The Groundlings — an L.A.-based improv group that helped launch his career — in 1977, the 67-year-old actor has played the Pee-wee Herman character for more than four decades in a variety of different series and films.

On Feb. 14, 2020, Reubens’ highly anticipated tour kicks off in Portland Ore. It will conclude in Washington, D.C., on March 29.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. ET, an exclusive ticket presale for the tour begins. Remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

Ticket packages, VIP passes and additional ticket information can be found through the official Pee-wee Herman website.

‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ 35th anniversary tour dates

Feb. 14 — Portland, Ore. @ Newmark Theatre

Feb. 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

Feb. 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kingsbury Hall

Feb. 27 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Feb. 28 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Feb. 29 — San Diego, Calif. @ Spreckels Theatre

March 5 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

March 6 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

March 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

March 13 — Tampa, Fla. @ Tampa Theatre

March 14 — Coral Springs, Fla. @ Coral Springs Center for the Arts

March 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

March 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre

March 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

March 26 — New York, N.Y. @ The Beacon Theatre

March 27 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

March 28 — Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theater

March 29 — Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

