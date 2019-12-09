Saskatoon enacts cold weather alert as wind chill dips below -30

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon enacted its cold weather alert on Monday as the wind chill dipped below -30 C.

It ensures services work together so that everyone has a safe place to sleep out of the cold, and warm indoor spaces are available 24 hours a day.

This includes intoxicated persons or those who may have been previously placed on a shelter’s do not admit list.

Front-line service providers coming into contact with a homeless person will ensure that person has safe lodging for the night.

It’s getting cold in #yxe and the Saskatoon Cold Weather Strategy has been activated. Please share and let’s work together to keep everyone safe from the cold. #extremecold #staysafe pic.twitter.com/Xn8TjLYPMC — Saskatoon Emergency Management (@SaskatoonEMO) December 9, 2019

“The cold weather strategy creates a process whereby no one should be without a safe, warm place to stay,” said Salvation Army Major Mike Hoeft.

“We encourage people who are at risk to make contact with our shelter offices at any time of the day or night so we can help ensure no one is left out in the cold.”

Those making contact with an agency will be directed to an appropriate shelter that will meet their needs, officials said.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services will also grant emergency funding for people to access shelters.

“Saskatchewan winters can be dangerous for people who don’t have a home or funds to pay for their needs,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said in October.

“Regardless of whether someone is a current income assistance client, or what income assistance program they’re on, the ministry will work closely with its community partners to ensure everyone has access to shelter during cold weather.”

The cold weather alert will remain active until further notice.