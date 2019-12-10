Menu

Economy

ManpowerGroup survey shows cautiously optimistic hiring climate in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 5:00 am
Manpower is a workforce solutions and services provider company.
Manpower is a workforce solutions and services provider company. The Canadian Press Images/Lee Brown

A new report indicates Hamilton area employers are expecting a cautiously optimistic hiring climate at the start of the new year.

The latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey says 10 per cent of employers plan to hire for the first quarter of 2020.

The survey says the remaining 90 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.

READ MORE: Income inequality in Canada divided along racial lines, new report says

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Hamilton’s first quarter Net Employment Outlook of +9 [per cent] is a one percentage point increase when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Tracy Rocca of Manpower’s Stoney Creek office.

“It is also a 17 percentage point decrease from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a reserved hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup ManpowerGroup

Nationally, the survey shows Canadian employers expect a conservative hiring pace over the next three months.

Story continues below advertisement

The survey of over 1,900 employers across Canada reveals that 12 per cent of employers plan to increase their staffing levels in the first quarter of 2020, while six per cent anticipate cutbacks.

Eighty-one per cent expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining one per cent are unsure of their hiring intentions.

READ MORE: Canadian economy shed 71K jobs in November — biggest loss since the financial crisis

Employers in the manufacturing/durables sector report the strongest job prospects, and job creators in the Quebec region are forecasting the strongest Outlook of the four regions in Canada.

With seasonal variations removed from the data, the Net Employment Outlook of +10 per cent is a two percentage point decrease when compared to both the previous quarterly (4Q 2019) and the Outlook reported during the same time last year (1Q 2019).

The report says employers in nine of the 10 industry sectors in all four regions of the country expect to add to payrolls next quarter.

ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup ManpowerGroup

“At the beginning of 2020, prospects for Canadian job seekers, while still positive, are tightening,” said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite the slight decline in the national employment outlook, unemployment remains low in Canada and wages continue to rise. Clearly, it’s still a job seeker’s market. Employers are also grappling with widening skills gaps and are hard-pressed to find bilingual talent and those in the skilled trades.

“Job seekers would be well advised to seek training in these areas, while employers might consider upskilling and bridging programs to close the gap.”

