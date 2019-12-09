Halton police credit 2 Oakville residents with helping save person’s life

Send this page to someone via email

Two Oakville residents are being credited with helping save the life of a passenger in an out-of-control vehicle.

Halton Regional Police responded to two 911 calls from residents Saturday afternoon about a car swerving in and out of traffic, jumping the curb, crossing the centre line a number of times, and nearly crashing into other vehicles.

Police stopped the vehicle and found an unconscious passenger inside with grey skin and administered the opioid overdose-reversing drug Naloxone.

A second dose was given a short time later and the passenger regained consciousness while being transferred to paramedics.

Police say the driver was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs and while he was placed into the ambulance, he stopped breathing and was given two doses of Naloxone by paramedics.

The accused was released on a promise to appear.

