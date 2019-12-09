Menu

Crime

Halton police credit 2 Oakville residents with helping save person’s life

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 9, 2019 5:48 pm
Police stopped the vehicle and found an unconscious passenger inside with grey skin and administered the opioid overdose-reversing drug Naloxone.
Police stopped the vehicle and found an unconscious passenger inside with grey skin and administered the opioid overdose-reversing drug Naloxone. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

Two Oakville residents are being credited with helping save the life of a passenger in an out-of-control vehicle.

Halton Regional Police responded to two 911 calls from residents Saturday afternoon about a car swerving in and out of traffic, jumping the curb, crossing the centre line a number of times, and nearly crashing into other vehicles.

Police stopped the vehicle and found an unconscious passenger inside with grey skin and administered the opioid overdose-reversing drug Naloxone.

A second dose was given a short time later and the passenger regained consciousness while being transferred to paramedics.

Police say the driver was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs and while he was placed into the ambulance, he stopped breathing and was given two doses of Naloxone by paramedics.

The accused was released on a promise to appear.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
