Vernon physiotherapist to be sentenced on sex assault charges

A Vernon, B.C. physiotherapist who admitted to sexually assaulting a number of his female patients during treatment is expected to be sentenced on Monday afternoon.

The sentencing hearing for Stephen Witvoet comes after a lengthy break.

This fall, Witvoet entered guilty pleas to nine charges of sexual assault involving nine different complainants.

During the original sentencing hearing in October, court heard the sexual assault counts, which Witvoet plead guilty to all, that involved unsolicited touching of patients’ breasts or groins during the course of treatment.

October’s guilty pleas appeared be part of a plea bargain between Crown and defence.

The two sides were jointly asking for an 18-month conditional sentence order, which would mean no jail time for Witvoet, followed by 24 months probation.

The lawyers were also proposing Witvoet be put on a number of conditions, including a requirement that he not treat female patients for the length of his sentence, including his probation.

However, the judge pointed out that the lawyers’ original proposal, that Witvoet’s conditions include a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. was fairly lax, as most people are at home during that time.

That lead Witvoet’s lawyer to concede that a period of house arrest for the first few months of his sentence might be appropriate.

Witvoet’s lawyer told the court his client is, “immensely sorry” and has sought counselling.

Defence counsel also urged the judge to take into account the collateral impacts the charges have had on Witvoet’s life.

In October, his lawyer said he was not working as a physiotherapist, had “basically closed” his once-successful physiotherapy clinic and was separated from his family.

The October sentencing hearing was adorned to mid-December, after the judge asked defence and Crown to provide more information on case law to support their proposed sentence.