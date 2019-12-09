Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Coldwater, Hillsdale, Orr Lake, Washago and Lagoon City.

The federal weather agency says snow squalls are forecast to develop off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Tuesday morning into the night.

The most intense snow bands are likely to take place on Tuesday evening, with conditions slowly improving by Wednesday morning as winds shift to the southwest.

Strong winds will accompany the bands at times, resulting in periods of blowing snow, the federal weather agency says.

Local snow accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres will be possible under the most intense bands by Wednesday morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably – changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Environment Canada says visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

