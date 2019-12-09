Menu

Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 3:50 pm
.
. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Coldwater, Hillsdale, Orr Lake, Washago and Lagoon City.

The federal weather agency says snow squalls are forecast to develop off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Tuesday morning into the night.

READ MORE: Southern Georgian Bay OPP say people driving too fast for winter road conditions

The most intense snow bands are likely to take place on Tuesday evening, with conditions slowly improving by Wednesday morning as winds shift to the southwest.

Strong winds will accompany the bands at times, resulting in periods of blowing snow, the federal weather agency says.

READ MORE: Winter weather from coast to coast — how long will stormy weather last in Canada?

Local snow accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres will be possible under the most intense bands by Wednesday morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably – changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Environment Canada says visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

