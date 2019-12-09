Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Engineer behind Radiohead stage collapse argues PEO hearing has no jurisdiction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 3:16 pm
A collapsed stage at a Radiohead concert is shown at Downsview Park in Toronto on Saturday, June 16, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
A collapsed stage at a Radiohead concert is shown at Downsview Park in Toronto on Saturday, June 16, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO – The engineer who signed off on a stage that collapsed at a Radiohead concert in Toronto in 2012, killing the band’s drum technician, is arguing that a professional disciplinary panel does not have jurisdiction in the case.

Domenic Cugliari is facing professional misconduct charges related to the stage collapse that killed Scott Johnson ahead of an outdoor concert on June 16, 2012.

READ MORE: Parents of man killed in Radiohead stage collapse in Toronto demand apology

Cugliari’s lawyer, Scott Thompson, says his client resigned as a member of Professional Engineers Ontario in July 2018, and provincial legislation from the previous year said former members cannot be disciplined.

The engineering association’s lawyer, Leah Price, argues that nothing changed in the updated legislation and the panel still has jurisdiction over members who resigned.

READ MORE: Inquest into Toronto Radiohead stage collapse recommends licensing for companies

Price says Cugliari resigned during the PEO’s investigation into the stage collapse.

Story continues below advertisement

A coroner’s inquest into Johnson’s death last spring heard that plans for the stage were riddled with mistakes, the wrong building components were used in key areas and the construction was running behind schedule.

READ MORE: Closing arguments underway at inquest into fatal 2012 Radiohead stage collapse in Toronto

Cugliari testified he did not check to see if the correct parts were used because he trusted the contractor.

The criteria of the inquest was not to lay blame, and a jury returned with a slew of recommendations designed to prevent future deaths.

Charges were laid under the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Act against the show’s promoter, Live Nation, contractor Optex Staging and Cugliari.

They were later stayed because the matter took too long to get to trial.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeRadioheadRadiohead stage collapseDomenic CugliariRadiohead Stage
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.