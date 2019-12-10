Peterborough man charged with theft after allegedly stealing package from unlocked vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are crediting a call from a concerned citizen with the arrest of a man on theft charges.

On Saturday at around 7:30 a.m., police say a witness called police reporting that a man was checking the doors of vehicles parked in driveways along Foxmeadow Road in the city’s east end.

Police say officers responded to the scene and located the suspect in the area of Foxmeadow Road and Walker Avenue. According to police, the man was in possession of a package from Amazon.

Officers reportedly determined the package had been removed from an unlocked vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested. During the search, police say he was also found to be in possession of a GPS device, lottery tickets, loose change and several gift cards.

Jett John Burton, 24, of Parkhill Road West in Peterborough, was charged with:

2 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

2 counts of theft under $5,000.

Police say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14.

