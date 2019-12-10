Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with theft after allegedly stealing package from unlocked vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 10:28 am
Updated December 10, 2019 10:30 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have laid theft charges against a man after he allegedly stole items from unlocked vehicles. Global News File

Peterborough police are crediting a call from a concerned citizen with the arrest of a man on theft charges.

On Saturday at around 7:30 a.m., police say a witness called police reporting that a man was checking the doors of vehicles parked in driveways along Foxmeadow Road in the city’s east end.

READ MORE: Arrest made following reported vehicle break-ins in Peterborough

Police say officers responded to the scene and located the suspect in the area of Foxmeadow Road and Walker Avenue. According to police, the man was in possession of a package from Amazon.

Officers reportedly determined the package had been removed from an unlocked vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested. During the search, police say he was also found to be in possession of a GPS device, lottery tickets, loose change and several gift cards.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Cash reportedly stolen from Doo Doo’s Bakery in Bailieboro — Peterborough County OPP

Jett John Burton, 24, of Parkhill Road West in Peterborough, was charged with:

  • 2 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • 2 counts of theft under $5,000.

Police say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14.

