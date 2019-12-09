Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin wins two gold medals at speedskating World Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 10:41 am
Gold medalist Ivanie Blondin of Canada (left) and Silver medalist Brittany Bowe of the USA (right) pose on the podium after the Women's 1500m race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Dec. 8, 2019.
Gold medalist Ivanie Blondin of Canada (left) and Silver medalist Brittany Bowe of the USA (right) pose on the podium after the Women's 1500m race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Dec. 8, 2019. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Canada’s Ivanie Blondin captured two gold medals Sunday at a long-track speedskating World Cup event.

The Ottawa native earned an individual victory in the 1,500 metres and a group win alongside Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais in the team pursuit.

Blondin’s time of one minute 55.599 seconds in the 1,500 set a new track record for the Alau Ice Palace, breaking a mark set by fellow Canadian Christine Nesbitt in 2011.

READ MORE: Ottawa natives Blondin, Weidemann win gold, bronze in World Cup speedskating race

Irene Wust of the Netherlands took silver while reigning World and Olympic Champion Brittany Bowe of the U.S. was third.

Later Saturday, Blondin teamed up with fellow Ottawa native Weidemann and Maltais of Saguenay, Que., to capture gold in the team pursuit in 3:00.246, a tenth of a second faster than the Netherlands. Russia was third.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a pretty phenomenal weekend. I couldn’t be happier,” Blondin said. “I knew that we would achieve the first step of the podium in team pursuit this year, but the gold medal was a perfect way to cap off this weekend. I’m already excited for next week’s races.”

READ MORE: Ottawa speedskater Isabelle Weidemann pushes her way into world’s elite

It’s the first gold medal in the team pursuit for the Canadian women since 2012 and the first time Maltais has stood atop the podium since making the switch to long-track speedskating last season.

‘Our secret for performing well in the team pursuit is that we train together every day and are very accustomed to skating together, so everything comes a bit naturally,” Maltais said. “I have felt really good all weekend and all three of us had a lot of success in our individual distances, so we were able to bring that positive energy into our race today.”

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, Jordan Belchos of Toronto and Tyson Langelaar of Winnipeg finished 3:47.650 for silver in the men’s team pursuit.

Despite missing the podium, Canadian speed skaters continue quest for medals in Pyeongchang
Despite missing the podium, Canadian speed skaters continue quest for medals in Pyeongchang
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ottawa newsOttawa sportsCanadian sportsCanadian athletesIvanie BlondinValerie MaltaisIsabelle WeidemannCanadian speedskatersIvanie Blondin wins goldIvanie Blondin wins two gold medalsspeedskating World Cup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.