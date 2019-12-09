Princess Diana describes William, Harry’s love of Xmas in unearthed letter

Send this page to someone via email

The royals love Christmas just like the rest of us.

A handwritten letter by the late Princess Diana detailing Princes William and Harry‘s excitement for the holidays has just been auctioned off in England.

“The boys are thrilled at the prospect of Christmas on the horizon and have searched high and low for any parcels that might be coming their way,” she wrote on Dec. 5, 1990.

The correspondence was between The People’s Princess and Ivy Woodward, a woman with whom she became friends while Prince Charles was in the hospital with a broken arm.

Woodward’s son, Dean, was in a coma after a serious crash on his motorcycle.

“It was lovely to hear that Dean has improved so much, but he wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for his mother and your determination and strength to get him back to full health again,” the princess wrote in her letter.

Princess Diana wrote a letter to her friend Ivy Woodward, who she met in the hospital where Prince Charles was being treated for a broken arm back in 1990. Lawrence's Bletchingley Auction House

The princess, who died in a car crash in 1997, was known for her big heart, so it’s no surprise she offered Woodward some advice in the letter, too.

Woodward seemed to be disagreeing with Dean’s wife, and Diana had some words of wisdom for her.

“Maybe Dean’s lady feels resentment for not being able to cope with that situation back in August and that can produce guilt and in turn confusion arrived and people are hurt and now Dean has arrived home and she (Jane) has turned very possessive,” Diana continued.

“You mustn’t worry about it as time will iron things out.”

The letter is among a batch of vintage handwritten notes by Princess Diana that are being auctioned off by Lawrences Auctioneers of Bletchingley, Surrey.

Her letters raked in around US$3,875 on auction day on Dec. 3, the auction house confirmed with Global News.

Princess Diana addressed a handwritten letter to her bodyguard, Sgt. Ronald Lewis. Lawrence's Bletchingley Auction House

The letters were part of a package of vintage notes by Princess Diana being auctioned off in England. Lawrence's Bletchingley Auction House

Each letter is written on her letterhead paper lined in red. The letter D is underneath her coronet — two crosses, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves — at the top of each individual page.

Another letter auctioned off that day was addressed to her bodyguard, Sgt. Ronald Lewis, after he protected her and Prince Charles during their trip to Nigeria that year.

Her sense of humour was on display in the letter as she signed off: “Thank you from the boss’s wife!”

