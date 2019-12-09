2 taken to hospital following house fire east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An elderly couple was transported to hospital by paramedics following a house fire just east of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from both Douro-Dummer and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships responded to the fire at a residence on Old Norwood Road near Highway 28 around 1 p.m.

The couple was able to get out of the home prior to the arrival of emergency crews, according to firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters reported that flames were visible in the basement of the home and heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows on the main floor.

Peterborough paramedics say crews transported a man and woman suffering from smoke inhalation to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be released.

Story continues below advertisement

A damage estimate has not been released at this time.

0:32 Fire breaks out in garbage chute at Peterborough apartment Fire breaks out in garbage chute at Peterborough apartment