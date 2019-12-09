Menu

House Fire

2 taken to hospital following house fire east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 9:38 am
2 sent to hospital after house fire just east of Peterborough
WATCH: An elderly couple was taken to hospital following a house fire on Old Norwood Road near Highway 28 just east of Peterborough on Sunday.

An elderly couple was transported to hospital by paramedics following a house fire just east of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from both Douro-Dummer and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships responded to the fire at a residence on Old Norwood Road near Highway 28 around 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Electrical fire causes $65,000 in damages to Peterborough north-end home

The couple was able to get out of the home prior to the arrival of emergency crews, according to firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters reported that flames were visible in the basement of the home and heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of the windows on the main floor.

Peterborough paramedics say crews transported a man and woman suffering from smoke inhalation to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be released.

A damage estimate has not been released at this time.

