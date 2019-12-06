Electrical fire causes $65,000 in damages to Peterborough north-end home

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured following an early morning house fire in Peterborough’s north end.

Around 2:25 a.m. Peterborough Fire Services responded to a report of smoke in a building and possible fire in a wall to a home on Mason Street.

According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, a woman and several children were alerted by a working smoke alarm and managed to get out safely before fire crews arrived on scene.

When firefighters arrived, he said smoke was visible from the second storey of the home.

.@PtboFireRescue remain on scene of a fire that reportedly started in a wall of a home on Mason Avenue in the north end #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/u6oAPtiEvT — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 6, 2019

He said firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire and limit damage.

The cause of the fire has been deemed electrical, Reid said.

Damage is pegged at $65,000.

