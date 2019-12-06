Menu

House Fire

Electrical fire causes $65,000 in damages to Peterborough north-end home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 10:21 am
Updated December 6, 2019 10:28 am
Fire causes $65,000 in damages to home on Mason Ave. in Peterborough
An electrical fire caused $65,000 in damages to a home in Peterborough early Friday morning.

No one was injured following an early morning house fire in Peterborough’s north end.

Around 2:25 a.m. Peterborough Fire Services responded to a report of smoke in a building and possible fire in a wall to a home on Mason Street.

According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, a woman and several children were alerted by a working smoke alarm and managed to get out safely before fire crews arrived on scene.

When firefighters arrived, he said smoke was visible from the second storey of the home.

He said firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire and limit damage.

The cause of the fire has been deemed electrical, Reid said.

Damage is pegged at $65,000.

Fire breaks out in garbage chute at Peterborough apartment
