Man stabbed by ‘unknown assailant’ in East York, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say a man was stabbed in the back by an “unknown assailant’ in East York on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dawes Road and Gower Street, near Victoria Park Avenue, at around 1:11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police with 54 Division said their officers found a man suffering an upper back would and was taken to a local trauma centre via emergency run.

Police said the victim was attacked by an unknown assailant.

Investigators added that the man has gotten out of surgery and is going to recover.

The victim is co-operating with officers and working with them on a suspect description.

Story continues below advertisement