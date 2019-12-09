Menu

Crime

Man stabbed by ‘unknown assailant’ in East York, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 6:31 am
A photo from the scene.
A photo from the scene. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say a man was stabbed in the back by an “unknown assailant’ in East York on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dawes Road and Gower Street, near Victoria Park Avenue, at around 1:11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police with 54 Division said their officers found a man suffering an upper back would and was taken to a local trauma centre via emergency run.

READ MORE: Man dead, 2 others injured after Highway 400 shooting in Toronto

Police said the victim was attacked by an unknown assailant.

Investigators added that the man has gotten out of surgery and is going to recover.

The victim is co-operating with officers and working with them on a suspect description.

