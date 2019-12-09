Menu

Canada

Federal government’s refusal to provide clean needles in prison to be challenged Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 6:03 am
Used needles are shown at a needle exchange in Miami, May 6, 2019. A constitutional challenge to the federal government's refusal to provide clean needles in prisons is set to be heard by an Ontario court this week. .
Used needles are shown at a needle exchange in Miami, May 6, 2019. A constitutional challenge to the federal government's refusal to provide clean needles in prisons is set to be heard by an Ontario court this week. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lynne Sladky

TORONTO – An Ontario court is set to hear today a constitutional challenge to the federal ban on needles for drug-using prisoners.

The case, launched in 2012 by former prisoner Steven Simons, argues the current rules violate inmates’ rights and expose them to serious blood-borne diseases.

Several HIV/AIDS advocacy organizations are also involved in the challenge, saying the federal government must meet its legal obligation to protect the health of people in prison.

The government has argued in court filings that giving clean drug-injection needles to prisoners would make federal facilities more dangerous, since syringes could be used as weapons.

The Correctional Service last year launched a program that offers inmates in some facilities access to sterile equipment.

Guards at Warkworth prison hold information picket
Guards at Warkworth prison hold information picket

But court filings say the program is currently only available in a handful of Canada’s 43 federal prisons.

Applicants in the court challenge are also expected to argue that the program infringes on prisoners’ rights due to its lack of confidentiality.

A rally in support of harm reduction in prisons is also scheduled this morning outside the Toronto courthouse.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Federal GovernmentPrisonneedlesOntario courtsPrisonersOntario prisonsprison needlesSteve Simons
